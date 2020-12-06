47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Arizona records 2nd highest COVID rise as hospitals struggle

The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 - 7:00 pm
 
Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ speaks as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listen ...
Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ speaks as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listens during a news conference in Phoenix on Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials’ public messaging took on a blunt tone Saturday as the state reported the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic’s start and the outbreak’s fall surge continued to elevate occupancy rates of increasingly stressed hospitals closer to capacity.

The Department of Health Services said on Twitter that people should wear masks “around anyone who isn’t a member of your household, even those you know and trust.”

Similarly, the department’s director, Dr. Cara Christ, said on Twitter that individuals “must take precautions as if we may be infected. And we must act as though anyone we are around may be infected.”

The additional 6,799 known COVID-19 cases reported Saturday trailed only the 10,322 known cases reported Tuesday. Officials have said that record high that officials included data delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The week saw a total of four daily reports of over 5,000 additional cases.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Restrictions in place

Gov. Doug Ducey has imposed restrictions that closed some establishments and requiring distancing and other precautions in others to stop spread of the coronavirus, but he has eschewed ordering a statewide mask mandate, a new stay-home requirement or curfews. Many local governments have imposing masking requirements.

The state on Saturday also reported 40 additional deaths as the statewide totals increased to 358,900 cases and 6,935 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 2,931 on Friday, five times as many as in early October at the beginning of the current surge.

Available intensive care unit beds on Friday dipped to 8%, down from 11% a week earlier and 21% two months ago.

Even before the spike of cases seen since Thanksgiving, hospital officials and public health experts have warned that the state’s health care system would exceed its capacity this month.

The state’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new known cases, daily deaths and COVID-19 testing positivity all increased in the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

The average of daily new cases rose from 3,160 on Nov. 20 to 4,780 on Friday while the average of daily deaths rose from 24.3 to 42.4 and the average of testing positivity rose from 18.2% to 27.2%

MOST READ
1
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
2
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
3
Tony Hsieh’s life behind the scenes
Tony Hsieh’s life behind the scenes
4
2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results
5
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign’s election challenge
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign’s election challenge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New home construction is seen in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Rick Egan/The Sal ...
Utah’s population still growing but births drop
By Lee Davidson Salt Lake Tribune

Utah’s population swelled by an estimated 52,820 people during the fiscal year that ended July 1, 2020, as a yearslong economic boom ended and the pandemic and its recession began.

Rodeo Drive has less cars and pedestrians doing holiday shopping this year due to the coronavir ...
Southern California joins Bay area under lockdowns starting Sunday
By Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

The vast region of Southern California was placed under new lockdown orders as the state scrambles to slow the rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

UNLV student Joseline Cuevas speaks during a rally in support of DACA recipients at UNLV in Las ...
Federal judge restores DACA program, says new applications valid
The Associated Press

The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled Friday, in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.

 
Winds ease, but California fire danger remains high
By Christopher weber The Associated Press

Powerful winds that pushed wildfires through Southern California, burning several homes and injuring two firefighters, began easing but forecasters warned that the fire danger remained Friday.

A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill., Thu ...
US hiring declines for 5th month with 245K jobs
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The unemployment rate fell to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October, the Labor Department said. November’s job gain was down from 610,000 in October.

 
Strong winds fan wildfires in California as residents flee
By Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons on Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max takes off at Tulsa International Airport to fly to Dallas W ...
American puts Boeing Max in the air, paid passengers to come
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The airline invited reporters and photographers on board one of the planes Wednesday to demonstrate its confidence in the plane’s safety. It has been grounded 20 months.

Read More