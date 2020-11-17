58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

California governor says he made ‘bad mistake’ attending ritzy party

By Don Thompson The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 - 8:22 pm
 
Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update during a visit to Pittsburg, Ca ...
Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update during a visit to Pittsburg, Calif., in June 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday apologized for what he called “a bad mistake” in attending a birthday party that broke the very rules that he has been preaching to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He has suffered severe political backlash since it surfaced Friday that he and his wife attended the party Nov. 6 with a dozen friends at the pricy French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco.

Newsom said he realized as soon as he sat down at the outdoor table that the group was larger than he had expected to celebrate the 50th birthday of Jason Kinney, a political adviser that Newsom said he has known for 20 years.

“I made a bad mistake,” Newsom said. “I should have stood up and … drove back to my house.

“The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he added. “I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”

Coronavirus surge

The lapse came just as California is seeing a surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, and as health officials lobby residents to skip traditional Thanksgiving and holiday gatherings or self-quarantine if they travel travel.

State and local officials have largely blamed recent increases on such social gatherings, and media experts said Newsom’s failure to abide by his own rules may have hurt his credibility just as the state is trying once again to tighten them. Newsom announced Monday that more counties will move more quickly into increased business restrictions as the state tries to head off a further spike in cases.

Newsom said he is concerned that he may have undermined his own message.

“So that’s why you have to own it, and you have to be forthright and I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.

Spokesmen for the governor have not responded to repeated questions about whether Newsom and his wife were tested after the dinner, or if other guests were tested for the coronavirus. They would not say if he wore a mask when he wasn’t eating or drinking, as he has recommended for others.

Nor would they say if he disclosed the outing to health officials before it was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. Without addressing the dinner, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, has repeatedly warned against the dangers of social gatherings and repeated the warning on Monday.

Newsom said it was the first time he’s been out to eat with more than just his wife, though he’s been on outings with just her twice.

“This has not been a practice I’ve indulged in the in the past,” Newsom said during his regular weekly public briefing, four days after initially issuing a statement saying he erred. ”I take very serious what we’re promoting.”

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
3
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
4
Man shot for hanging out on wrong corner, police say
Man shot for hanging out on wrong corner, police say
5
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks another heat record with latest 90-degree day
The Associated Press

Monday’s high of 90 degrees was the latest the temperature has reached that mark in a calendar year in Phoenix’s history, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Moderna vaccine shows 94.5% success, company says
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a resurgent virus.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chicken, pork tamales containing diced tomatoes recalled
By / RJ

An Arizona company is recalling ready-to-eat chicken and pork tamale products containing FDA-regulated diced tomatoes in puree because of concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release Sunday.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich ...
Michigan stops classes, indoor dining as coronavirus surges
By David Eggert The Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb the state’s spiking coronavirus cases.

 
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts from Florida to space station
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company.

Diners sit inside a transparent dome at a restaurant while observing social distancing protocol ...
US needs 6 days to add 1M COVID-19 cases
The Associated Press

COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started.

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks ...
Britain’s Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms
The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

Read More