31°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

The first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing facility Sunday. (STN)
By Matthew Perrone, Mike Stobbe and Morry Gash The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 - 7:01 am
 
A truck loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine leaves the Pfizer Global Supply Kalama ...
A truck loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine leaves the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
A truck loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine leaves the Pfizer Global Supply Kalama ...
A truck loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine leaves the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Pfizer employees clap after line workers finished packing boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech ...
Pfizer employees clap after line workers finished packing boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are brought to to the loading dock for sh ...
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are brought to to the loading dock for shipping at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer ...
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

KALAMAZOO, Michigan — The first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing facility Sunday, with the shots that are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak beginning in earnest a day later.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million and sickened 71 million worldwide.

Initially, about 3 million doses were expected to be sent out, and the priority is health care workers and nursing home residents as infections, hospitalizations and deaths soar in the U.S. With numbers likely to get worse over the holidays, the vaccine is offering a bright spot in the fight against the pandemic that’s killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

Federal officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be staggered, arriving in 145 distribution centers Monday, with an additional 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday. The vaccine, co-developed by German partner BioNTech, is being doled out based on each state’s adult population.

Pennsylvania health care giant UPMC has chosen staff who are critical to operating its facilities as among those getting the first round of vaccinations, said Dr. Graham Snyder, who led the center’s vaccine task force.

“It’s very exciting. I will be thrilled, that moment when we administer our first dose,” Snyder said Saturday. “That will clearly be a watershed moment for us.”

Snyder said the UPMC system estimates that half its employees are willing to get the vaccine as soon as it’s offered to them.

The vaccine is heading to hospitals and other sites that can store it at extremely low temperatures — about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer is using containers with dry ice and GPS-enabled sensors to ensure each shipment stays colder than the weather in Antarctica.

Doses should be delivered to all vaccination sites identified by states, such as local pharmacies, within three weeks, federal officials said.

The 40-hospital Oschner Health System in Louisiana and Mississippi expects to receive more than 9,000 doses in the coming days, said Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, medical director of hospital quality.

Employees approved for the first round are getting texts and emails directing them to schedule their initial injection, she said.

“I would say there’s enthusiasm,” Kemmerly said Saturday. “There’s that thought that maybe they don’t have to be so afraid to come to work if they can be vaccinated and be immune.”

The rollout will ensure there is enough vaccine to give people the two doses needed for full protection against COVID-19. That means the government is holding back 3 million doses to give those vaccinated in the first round a second shot a few weeks later.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues. While U.S. regulators worked for months to emphasize the rigor and independence of their review, they faced political pressure until the final stages.

Concerns that a shot was rushed out could undermine vaccination efforts in a country with deeply ingrained skepticism about vaccines. The head of the FDA said the agency’s decision was based on science, not politics, despite a White House threat to fire him if the vaccine wasn’t approved before Saturday.

While the vaccine was determined to be safe, regulators in the U.K. are investigating several severe allergic reactions. The FDA’s instructions tell providers not give it to those with a known history of severe allergic reactions to any of its ingredients.

Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an expert panel next week and soon afterward could be allowed for public use.

MOST READ
1
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
2
2020 NFR Texas 9th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 9th go-round results
3
Site of failed sports park up for sale at $300M
Site of failed sports park up for sale at $300M
4
Campaign begins to return NFR to Las Vegas in 2021
Campaign begins to return NFR to Las Vegas in 2021
5
Who’s first — and last — to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada?
Who’s first — and last — to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People cross the California Street cable car tracks in the rain Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Sa ...
Showers, snow fall in Northern, Central California
The Associated Press

The first meaningful rainstorm in nearly a month dropped light rain and snow in Northern and Central California starting Friday afternoon, bringing a little bit of relief as the state grapples with drought-like conditions.

Zion National Park is seen near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Zion National Park struggles with overcrowding on scenic road
The Associated Press

Officials at Zion National Park have started to regularly close the road into the park’s main canyon due to overcrowding from private vehicles since the shuttle service closed for the season last month.

This photo provided by Virgin Galactic, Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothe ...
Rocket motor fails to ignite on Virgin Galactic test flight
By Susan Montoya Bryan and Paul Davenport The Associated Press

The next phase of final testing for the Virgin Galactic team will involve company mission specialists and engineers being loaded into the spaceship’s passenger cabin for powered flights.

A Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant sign is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, D ...
FDA approves emergency use of 1st COVID-19 vaccine in US
By Lauran Neergaard, Matthew Perrone and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

 
White House pressures FDA boss to get Pfizer vaccine approved Friday
The Associated Press

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

Heavy traffic moves through the Strip on Las Vegas Blvd., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. ...
Businessman took Las Vegas trip with $350K PPP loan, officials say
The Associated Press

A Virginia man who authorities said used a fraudulently obtained $350,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for personal expenses, including a trip to Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

People enter the walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at Cashman Center in partnership with Univers ...
US deaths top 3K in one day, more than D-Day or 9/11
The Associated Press

Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11.

 
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use endorsed by US panel
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Read More