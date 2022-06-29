107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Nation and World

Elmo, 3, joins youngest Americans in getting vaccinated

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 - 2:45 pm
 
Elmo got a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, June 28, 2022, according to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit ...
Elmo got a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, June 28, 2022, according to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street." (AP Photo/Victoria Will, File)

V is for vaccine.

Elmo got a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street.”

In a public service announcement posted to YouTube, the beloved 3½-year-old “Sesame Street” star talked with his dad about what it was like to get the shot.

“There was a little pinch, but it was OK,” Elmo said in the video.

Elmo’s dad said he had a lot of questions for the pediatrician, who assured him that vaccinations are safe and effective for children.

“Was it safe? Was it the right decision?′ I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice,” Louie said in the PSA. “I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.”

COVID-19 vaccinations for the youngest Americans started last week. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots.

U.S. regulators authorized shots from Moderna and Pfizer. The Moderna vaccine is two doses and the Pfizer shot is three.

Last November, Big Bird got vaccinated — sparking criticism from some conservative politicians. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, called it “government propaganda.”

The CDC advises vaccination even for those who already had COVID-19 to protect against reinfection, and says it is OK to get other vaccines at the same time.

MOST READ
1
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
2
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
3
Las Vegas ‘show and tell’ killer granted pardon
Las Vegas ‘show and tell’ killer granted pardon
4
Police raid Hells Angels’ headquarters in Las Vegas
Police raid Hells Angels’ headquarters in Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas broadcast icon Dave Courvoisier leaving KTNV
Las Vegas broadcast icon Dave Courvoisier leaving KTNV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his s ...
R. Kelly sentenced in sex trafficking case
By Tom Hays and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse.

Consumers shop for meat at a Safeway grocery store in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as ...
Inflation at the grocery store isn’t going away anytime soon. Here’s why.
By Maria Halkias The Dallas Morning News

Shoppers never thought much about the supply chain until the pandemic disrupted it. Now some are finding it hard to determine what shortages are real and what’s chatter gone awry or made worse by consumers overreacting.

 
Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd, aide says
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri, Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Cassidy Hutchinson depicted a president flailing in anger and prone to violent outbursts as the window to overturn his election loss closed.

Police block the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday ...
46 dead after trailer carrying migrants found in Texas
By Eric Gay and Elliot Spagat The Associated Press

Forty-six people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospitals in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, officials in San Antonio said.

A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Mond ...
3 killed, dozens hurt when train strikes dump truck in Missouri
By Summer Ballentine The Associated Press

An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as seven rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said.

Read More