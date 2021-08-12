97°F
Nation and World

Hawaii imposes new restrictions during surge in virus cases

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 - 7:49 pm
 
A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu in March 2020. ...
A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu in March 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU — Hawaii has reinstated restrictions on social gatherings amid a surge of new coronavirus cases.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige imposed the new restrictions Tuesday in a bid to help hospitals maintain care for a record number of COVID-19 patients and curb widespread community transmission of the virus, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The order limits social gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Bars, restaurants, gyms, churches and other establishments must reduce their capacity to 50%.

In restaurants and bars people must remain seated with their groups and maintain 6 feet of distance between parties. No mingling is allowed and masks are required except when actively eating or drinking.

Weddings, meetings, banquets and other organized events must submit safety plans and be approved by county officials.

“We need to take action, and we need to take action now,” Ige said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii has been doubling every seven to 10 days, the governor said.

Amid a surge driven by the delta variant, health care officials are trying increase capacity at hospitals and bring in additional nurses.

Hawaii is now averaging more than 500 cases a day, double what it was in August 2020 at the then height of the pandemic.

