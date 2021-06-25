94°F
Nation and World

Hawaii to relax testing rules for travelers vaccinated in US

By Caleb Jones The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 - 5:51 pm
 
A woman walks into the international airport in Honolulu in October 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
HONOLULU — Hawaii will drop its testing and quarantine rules for fully vaccinated domestic travelers in two weeks.

Gov. David Ige said Thursday the state will drop the current travel restrictions for vaccinated U.S. mainland travelers on July 8.

Those using the quarantine exemption must upload their vaccination cards to a state website and also bring a hard copy while traveling.

The governor said he expects the state will reach a 60% vaccination rate among all residents by that time, a milestone he had previously set for allowing more vaccination travel exemptions.

Restaurants will also be able to seat up to 75% of their capacity on July 8, although social distancing rules between tables will remain, the governor said. Some restaurants have said they cannot increase their capacity with the current distancing rules.

People will still be required to wear masks when gathering indoors. Masks are not required outdoors.

When the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate, the governor said he will drop all pandemic-related restrictions.

Ige added that gathering sizes will increase from 10 people to 25 people while gathering indoors and from 25 to 75 people outside.

People who are not vaccinated will continue to be required to get a negative coronavirus test before travel to Hawaii.

