45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Navajo Nation casinos to lay off more than 1,100 amid pandemic

The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 - 7:50 pm
 
Team Rubicon volunteer, EMT Hannah Tellier, from Boston, holds a COVID-19 test in the emergency ...
Team Rubicon volunteer, EMT Hannah Tellier, from Boston, holds a COVID-19 test in the emergency room of the Kayenta Health Center on the Navajo reservation in Kayenta, Ariz., in April 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Makeshift, spray-painted signs at the entrance of the Navajo reservation warn visitors and Nava ...
Makeshift, spray-painted signs at the entrance of the Navajo reservation warn visitors and Navajo people to stay home during COVID-19. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Casinos run by the Navajo Nation plan to temporarily lay off more than 1,100 workers on New Year’s Day because of prolonged closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribe’s Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announced the decision Thursday night, saying it was left with no choice but to move ahead with the layoffs because of lack of revenue caused by the closures.

“Due to the extended closure, since March 17, 2020, our business operations have been severely impacted and as a result, we must make very difficult financial and personnel decisions,” Brian Parrish, the tribal casino operation’s Interim CEO, said in a statement.

The tribe operates four casinos in Arizona and New Mexico and together they employ more than 1,200 people, including more than 775 tribal members. The Gaming Enterprise plans to keep 165 employees on the payroll to ensure essential functions are maintained at the casinos.

Officials had repeatedly warned that layoffs would become necessary if the casinos weren’t allowed to reopen at least with limited capacity.

But officials also warned Thursday that permanent closure of the entire operation is possible by the end of January if casinos are not allowed to reopen or if more funding isn’t allocated to keep the operation running. The tribe allocated nearly $25 million in federal virus relief funding to the casino operation in August but that money has run out.

The tribe invested $460 million in the casinos and that would be lost if they closed. Closure would also lead to ongoing yearly losses of about $220 million in revenue and economic activity, Parrish said. He said he believes it’s possible to safely reopen with reduced capacity even amid the pandemic.

“The Nation’s vision took years to build but the Nation has been successful,” Navajo Gaming Board Chairman Quincy Natay said. “If it allows its gaming industry to fail, a permanent closure will cause a long-term setback for Navajo economic development, even if it eventually reopens.”

The Navajo Nation spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

MOST READ
1
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
2
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
3
$1M damage after structure fire in central Las Vegas
$1M damage after structure fire in central Las Vegas
4
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
5
City jail chef arrested for soliciting inmate, police say
City jail chef arrested for soliciting inmate, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Registered nurses Robin Gooding, left, and Johanna Ortiz treat a COVID-19 patient at Providence ...
California records 25,000 dead, hospitals at ‘brink of catastrophe’
By Brian Melley and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, reporting the grim milestone Thursday as an ongoing surge swamps hospitals and pushes nurses and doctors to the breaking point as they brace for another likely increase after the holidays.

People wait in line wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Eas ...
Slow, messy start in race to vaccinate millions in US
By Bobby Caina Calvan and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The race to vaccinate millions of Americans is off to a slower, messier start than public health officials and leaders of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed had expected.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amen ...
Wisconsin pharmacist arrested after allegedly destroying vaccines
The Associated Press

Authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist Thursday suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration for two nights.

(Getty Images)
$600 vs. $2,000 stimulus checks. What the difference means to you.
By Ann Logue GoBankingRates.com

The $600 payments from the stimulus package signed into law will be arriving soon. Proposals for an additional $1,400 have stalled. No surprise, the smaller stimulus will not go as far.

 
Guardsman in Colorado has 1st reported US case of virus variant
By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press

The variant is probably still rare in the U.S., but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, perhaps seeded by visitors from Britain.

A waitperson wears a face mask while tending to a patron sitting in the outdoor patio of a sush ...
Colorado reports 1st US COVID-19 variant case
By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press

The variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver in Elbert County and has no travel history, state health officials said.

Read More