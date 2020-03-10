61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Postive cases jump in Mass.; governor enacts state of emergency

By Steve LeBlanc The Associated Press
March 10, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts as the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state jumped by 51 to 92. Of that number, 70 are connected to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at a downtown Boston hotel. At least six are currently hospitalized.

Baker said the state of emergency will give him greater power to take actions like shutting down events with large gatherings of people or gaining access to buildings or stockpiling protective gear if needed without getting bogged down in existing paperwork requirements. Baker is also restricting virtually all travel by executive branch employees and encouraging teleworking. There are about 42,000 executive branch workers. Baker urged companies and organizations to consider adopting the same measures.

“At this time the number of people infected and requiring medical attention is very much within our health care system’s capacity,” he said. “The purpose of moving forward with these measures now is to act before the numbers increase.”

Baker, who last week had said the risk of contracting the virus is low, on Tuesday said that given the new numbers of those who have tested positive, the risk of infection has increased.

Baker, who returned early from a vacation in Utah, also urged older individuals to avoid crowded venues like concerts or porting events. State health officials are also urging nursing homes to bar those who have traveled overseas or who are showing symptoms of respiratory infection such as coughing and shortness of breath.

Baker also said schools should cancel all out-of-state travel in addition to overseas travel.

Marathon still planned

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday the Boston Marathon scheduled for next month is still on — for now — a day after the city announced the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.

Conversations with those involved in the marathon — which expects about 31,000 runners as well as a million spectators and pumps more than $200 million into the city’s economy — are ongoing, Walsh said at an impromptu news conference outside City Hall.

Walsh said the city is also working on determining which city employees can work from home; cleaning and sanitizing schools throughout the day every day; and working on solutions for the city’s homeless population, such as spreading them across the city in mini shelters rather than concentrating them in just a few shelters.

Half-marathon canceled

Another popular race in Massachusetts — the New Bedford Half Marathon — has been canceled.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said that while there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, the unique nature of the event poses a risk that is higher than other public gatherings. He said the race attracts as many as 3,000 runners — including many from places where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

“This decision is not made lightly,” Mitchell said.

MOST READ
1
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
2
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
3
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
4
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
5
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, sports, schools
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, sports, schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alex Jones (Travis County, Texas, Sheriff's Office via AP)
Infowars founder Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas
The Associated Press

In an arrest affidavit, the sheriff’s deputy said he was originally responding to a family disturbance call at Jones’ home just after 10 p.m. Monday.

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, the Grand Princess cruise ship is seen ...
2,000 on board virus-hit cruise ship wait their turn to leave
By Olga R. Rodriguez and Daisy Nguyen The Associated Press

Iincreasingly bored and restless passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the coronavirus waited for their turn Tuesday to get off the vessel and go into two weeks of quarantine at military bases around the U..S.

In a Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duche ...
Harry, Meghan on final royal duty before new life
By Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will fulfill their final royal commitment when they appear Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

A pair of boats escort the Grand Princess cruise ship through San Francisco Bay Monday, March 9 ...
Cruise ship struck by coronavirus pulls into Oakland port
By Olga R. Rodriguez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland with more than 3,500 people aboard — 21 confirmed to be infected with the new virus.

A television screen headlines news as traders prepare for the day's activity on the floor of th ...
Free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets; Dow drops 7.8%
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga The Associated Press

The staggering losses immediately raised fears that a recession might be on the way in the U.S. and that the record-breaking 11-year bull market on Wall Street may be coming to an abrupt end.

Pakistani activists take part in an International Women's Day rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday ...
Despite threats, protests and celebrations mark Women’s Day
By Adam Geller The Associated Press

Turkish riot police tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators who, in defiance of a government ban, tried to march along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street to mark International Women’s Day, media reports said.