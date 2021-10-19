62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

US likely to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

The New Normal: Will you be better protected if you get a different COVID-19 booster?
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 - 11:51 am
 
Updated October 19, 2021 - 11:53 am
This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round o ...
This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands.

The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots and follows the OK for a third dose for the Pfizer vaccine for many Americans last month. The move was previewed Tuesday by a U.S. health official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.

The FDA was expected to say that using the same brand for a booster was still preferable, especially for the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that have proved most effective against the coronavirus. The agency was still finalizing guidance for the single-shot J&J vaccine.

Preliminary results from a government study of different booster combinations found an extra dose of any type revs up levels of virus-fighting antibodies regardless of the brand people first received. But recipients of the single-dose J&J vaccination had the most dramatic response — a 76-fold and 35-fold jump in antibody levels, respectively, shortly after either a Moderna or Pfizer booster, compared to a four-fold rise after a second J&J shot.

One confusing decision is what Moderna dose to recommend in combination with other brands. Moderna has applied for its booster to be half the original dose, saying that’s plenty for people who already received two full-strength shots. But the mix-and-match study used full-strength extra doses, and there’s no way to know if a half-dose Moderna booster would trigger as strong a reaction in J&J recipients.

Allowing mixing and matching could make the task of getting a booster simpler for Americans and allow people who may have had adverse reactions to the initial dose to try a different shot.

Last week, the U.S. said it would recognize combinations of vaccines administered overseas for the purposes of entering the country. The practice was common in Canada and some European countries in the early months of the vaccination campaign..

———

AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard contributed.

MOST READ
1
CCSD employee arrested on statutory seduction charges
CCSD employee arrested on statutory seduction charges
2
LETTER: Biden wants to send the IRS after middle-class Americans
LETTER: Biden wants to send the IRS after middle-class Americans
3
1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway
1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway
4
Las Vegas coach met student in Walmart parking lot, police say
Las Vegas coach met student in Walmart parking lot, police say
5
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President ...
Flags lowered to honor Colin Powell, who died of COVID complications
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

Peggy Cifrino, Powell’s longtime aide, said he had also been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infection.

In this Oct. 13, 2021, file photo, an air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Goleta, Calif ...
Fire crews make progress against Southern California blaze
The Associated Press

More than 1,600 firefighters were battling the blaze in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara on land and by air. They were able to stop its forward growth, and the blaze was 78% contained, federal officials said.

An image of murdered British Conservative lawmaker David Amess is displayed near the altar in S ...
British Parliament member stabbed to death at public meeting
By Jo Kearney and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the firs ...
FDA panel backs half-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus.

Police search for evidence outside the Coop store in after a man killed several people, in Kong ...
Bow-and-arrow killings in Norway seen as ‘act of terror’
By Paal Nordseth, Jan M. Olsen and Mark Lewis The Associated Press

Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, who was arrested Wednesday night.

 
TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space at age 90
By Marcia Dunn and Rick Taber The Associated Press

The “Star Trek” hero and three fellow passengers soared to an estimated 66 miles over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule and then safely parachuted to the desert floor.

Read More