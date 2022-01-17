Clark County adds 12,701 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days

Clark County on Monday reported 12,701 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths during the preceding three days.

Adwoa Fosu gives a shot to Harrison Kerschner in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County on Monday reported 12,701 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths during the preceding three days.

State COVID-19 data was not updated Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, so hospitalizations and the 14-day moving averages for new cases, deaths and the test positivity rate for the county could not be calculated.

But data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District showed that new COVID-19 cases averaged nearly 4,234 per day from Friday through Sunday, far above the 3,316 cases per day in the county as of Thursday. The county has now reported at least 3,000 new cases per day for seven straight days as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread through the community.

Fatalities from the disease caused by the new coronavirus also were above the 14-day average of five per day. Reporting of deaths is typically suppressed on the weekends and none were reported on Saturday or Sunday, so the figure is likely higher than what was reported.

Totals for the county stood at 431,842 COVID-19 cases and 6,646 deaths after Monday’s update.

The state is expected to update its data next on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

