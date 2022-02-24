Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue recent downward trends

Clark County on Thursday reported 396 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths as most major long-term metrics continued to decline.

Grisly Guerrero, left, calls for the next recipient while Adwoa Fosu indicates which vaccines she needs at a COVID-19 vaccination station at Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County on Thursday reported 396 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths as most major long-term metrics continued to decline.

The updates pushed totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 487,127 cases and 7,406 deaths.

The two-week moving average of daily new cases dropped again, from 228 on Wednesday to 202. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities held at five.

Of the county’s other closely watched metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate declined 0.9 percentage point to 10.3 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 dropped to 379, from 438 on Wednesday. That came just a day after the Nevada Hospital Association said hospitals around the state were reporting a “return to normalcy” amid lowering numbers.

Hospitalizations and deaths often follow other metrics during a surge, and county health officials have stressed that those numbers are expected to remain higher than the case rate and test positivity rate as the surge recedes.

Meanwhile, the state reported 857 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 644,085 cases and 9,613 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which nonetheless declined from 348 on Wednesday to 309. The two-week moving average of daily deaths held steady at seven.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s 14-day test positivity rate declined by 0.9 percentage point to 11.9 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 decreased by 67 to 487.

As of Thursday, state data showed that 56.49 percent of Nevadans five and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 55.87 percent in Clark County.

That number varies widely throughout the state. Carson City has the state’s highest vaccination rate, at 64.75 percent, while Storey County has the lowest, at 24.56 percent.

State officials were expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation at an early afternoon briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.