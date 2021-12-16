Clark County COVID cases well above average, but hospitalizations drop

The two-week moving average of new cases of the disease rose slightly as hospitalizations declined and test positivity rate and fatalities remained unchanged.

Carlos Montiel of Las Vegas gets his shot during a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Bronze Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County on Thursday reported 662 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths during the preceding day.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals in the county to 351,903 cases and 6,358 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average of 379 per day, which increased by four from 375 on Wednesday, according to state data. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities in the county held steady at five per day.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county decreased by 13, to 579, the state data showed.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, held steady at 7.8 percent. The rate has risen two percentage points from its recent low of 5.8 percent in early November.

All four key COVID-19 metrics in the county had been falling steadily since mid- to late August before starting to slowly climb at the beginning of November.

Levels of the disease in the county remain well below those seen during the summer surge, but the recent increases have raised concerns that another spike of the disease caused by the coronavirus may be in its early stages. Adding to those concerns is the emergence of the omicron variant, which was first detected in Nevada on Tuesday in a case involving a Clark County woman.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state, meanwhile, reported 818 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths during the preceding day.

Updated figures posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services raised Nevada’s totals to 468,023 cases and 8,263 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases increased to 490 per day from 489 on Wednesday. The two-week average for fatalities dropped by one to seven per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the state’s two-week test positivity rate was unchanged from the previous day at 7.5 percent, while the number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases dropped to 679, 23 fewer than on Wednesday.

Clark County data is included in the statewide totals.

As of Thursday’s report, state data show that 53.67 percent of eligible Nevadans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared with 52.95 percent in Clark County.

State officials were expected to provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation at an afternoon news briefing.

