Clark County records 217 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2020 - 8:07 am
 
Updated June 18, 2020 - 8:11 am

Clark County recorded 217 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death over the preceding day, data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District showed.

The new cases reported on the health district’s coronavirus page pushed the total for the county to 9,535 and the additional fatality left the death toll at 387.

New cases were above the daily average of slightly above 200 over the preceding week, while the death was below the daily average of a little under three for the period.

The health district also reported 22 new hospitalizations, nearly double the daily average of just over 11 for the preceding week.

As of Tuesday, the Nevada Hospital Association reported that 74 percent of beds in Southern Nevada hospitals were occupied, including 76 percent of beds in intensive care units.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

A supplemental report from the heath district with details on recoveries and additional information on hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The health district often redistributes data after the initial announcement to other dates to reflect when they occurred rather than when they were reported. That means the figures announced daily often do not match the detailed breakdowns the district provides.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to update case and death figures for Nevada. As of late Wednesday the state had reported 11,842 cases and 473 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

