Clark County records 488 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Clark County recorded 488 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Tuesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new figures posted on the district’s coronavirus website increased total cases in the county to 15,095 and the death toll to 416.

New cases were lower than the totals reported over the past three days — two of which were inflated due to delays in reporting, according to the district — as the number of new infections has surged.

But they were far above the daily average of just under 280 for the week ending June 21.

Fatalities matched the daily average of two for the preceding week.

The district also reported 21 new hospitalizations over the preceding 24 hours. That was above the daily average of 16 over the period.

A supplemental report from the district with additional details on hospitalizations and the estimated recoveries was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services recorded 562 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted on the department’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website

The new figures posted on the department’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website pushed the total confirmed cases in the state to 18,456 and raised the death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 507.

New cases were below the daily average of just over 631 for the preceding week, while the fatalities were a bit higher than the daily average of just over two for the period.

Both the health district and the state reapportion cases and deaths after they are announced to better reflect when they occurred, so detailed reports they produce often don’t match the totals announced daily.

