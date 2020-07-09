90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Clark County

Clark County records 496 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2020 - 9:32 am
 

Clark County recorded 496 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The numbers posted on the district’s coronavirus web page pushed the case total for the county to 20,622, while the fatalities brought the death toll to 468.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 614 over the preceding week, while deaths were well above the daily average of nearly five over the period.

The jump in deaths coincided with a recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which increased by 38 in Thursday’s report. That was well above the daily average of just under 20 admissions over the preceding week.

A supplemental health district report with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 603 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

Data posted to the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought the case total for Nevada to 24,904 and the death toll to 571. (Reports from local health districts and counties place the case total higher, at 24,912 as of early Thurday.)

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 743 over the preceding week.

The jump in fatalities was the biggest one-day increase reported by the agency since it added 22 deaths on April 10. Reconfigured data, which redistributes cases and deaths to provide a more accurate picture of the outbreak in the state, shows the biggest previous one-day death toll as 14 on May 6.

The deaths reported Thursday also are likely to be redistributed by the agency over additional dates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
2
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
3
Explaining Nevada’s changing coronavirus numbers
Explaining Nevada’s changing coronavirus numbers
4
Trump wants schools to reopen with students attending in person
Trump wants schools to reopen with students attending in person
5
Stavros Anthony named Las Vegas mayor pro tem
Stavros Anthony named Las Vegas mayor pro tem
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More