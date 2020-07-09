Clark County records 496 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 614 over the preceding week, while deaths were well above the daily average of nearly five over the period.

A UNLV medicine medical professional conducts a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Clark County recorded 496 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The numbers posted on the district’s coronavirus web page pushed the case total for the county to 20,622, while the fatalities brought the death toll to 468.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 614 over the preceding week, while deaths were well above the daily average of nearly five over the period.

The jump in deaths coincided with a recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which increased by 38 in Thursday’s report. That was well above the daily average of just under 20 admissions over the preceding week.

A supplemental health district report with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 603 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

Data posted to the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought the case total for Nevada to 24,904 and the death toll to 571. (Reports from local health districts and counties place the case total higher, at 24,912 as of early Thurday.)

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 743 over the preceding week.

The jump in fatalities was the biggest one-day increase reported by the agency since it added 22 deaths on April 10. Reconfigured data, which redistributes cases and deaths to provide a more accurate picture of the outbreak in the state, shows the biggest previous one-day death toll as 14 on May 6.

The deaths reported Thursday also are likely to be redistributed by the agency over additional dates.

