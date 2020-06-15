Clark County records 80 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

More than 11,000 cases of the disease have been identified statewide, the vast majority of which have recovered.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County has recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, according to data published by the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday morning.

Since March, a total of 8,815 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those, 379 have died and 6,626 are estimated to have recovered.

The new cases push the number of cases statewide to 11,283, according to data published by state and county health officials. The vast majority of those people are believed to have recovered, and a total of 465 have died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter.