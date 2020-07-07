93°F
Clark County

Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2020 - 9:33 am
 

Clark County recorded 836 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District posted Tuesday.

The health district posted the new figures on its coronavirus website, pushing the county case total to 19,654 and the death toll to 450.

New cases were well above the daily average of slightly over 596 for the preceding week and the fatalities were also well above the daily average of just over 3½ for the period.

The health district also reported 37 additional hospitalizations over the preceding day, more than double the daily average of just over 17 for the preceding week.

A supplemental report from the health district with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 876 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Tuesday.

The new figures, posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, pushed the case total for the state to 23,785 and left the death toll unchanged at 537.

New cases were above the daily average of just over 716 for the preceding week, while deaths were below the daily average of nearly five over the period.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact in Nevada through data

The state’s infection rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than new cases and deaths, registered its 20th straight daily increase to 7.55 percent.

The rate, the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, bottomed out on June 17 after falling for more than two months and has steadily increased ever since.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

