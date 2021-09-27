Clark County’s key COVID-19 metrics continue recent declines

New cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity rate all trended lower over the weekend, the Southern Nevada Health District reports.

People line up during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County on Monday reported 1,145 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths over the preceding three days as all four key COVID-19 metrics continued their recent declines.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to to 318,665 cases and 5,579 deaths.

New cases in the county were below the two-week moving average of 406 when averaged over three days, as the trend line itself continued to edge lower, dipping from 409 on Friday.

Deaths were slightly above the average for the period of six per day, but the 14-day moving average was down from nine on Friday.

Hospitalizations also continued downward, with 623 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in county hospitals, down from 653 in Friday’s report.

The 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped 0.2 percentage point to 8.2 percent.

That translates to a 8.93 percent rate using a seven-day average, which puts the county in the “substantial” category of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metrics.

To exit Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate, the county must record back-to-back weeks with a positivity rate of 8.0 percent or lower and fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. As of Monday, the county’s rate in that category stood at 142.85 cases per 100,000 over the past week.

That’s down sharply from the 189.92 per 100,000 reported last week.

All Nevada counties currently are rated in the CDC’s “high” rate of transmission tier. State officials will update the state’s mask guidelines on Tuesday, but all of Nevada is expected to continue to be under a mask mandate.

The state, meanwhile, reported 1,981 new cases and 30 deaths. That was the fewest new cases reported after a weekend in more than two months.

That brought state totals to 418,477 cases and 7,045 deaths, according to numbers posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The 14-day moving average of new cases itself rose slightly from 790 to 793. But new cases were below the average, when spread over three days. The 14-day moving average of daily fatalities dropped from 14 to 11.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate dropped 0.3 percentage point to 10.6 percent.

The rate has retreated from its recent high of 16.4 percent on Aug. 13, according to state data. Since then, it dropped quickly before flattening over the past 10 days.

The state also reported that 899 people in Nevada were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 23 fewer than reported on Friday. That figure has been dropping consistently over the past week.

As of Monday’s report, 55.27 percent of Nevadans 12 and older had been fully vaccinated. That number was at 54.64 for Clark County.

That rate, though, varies widely from county to county. Carson City has the state’s highest vaccination rate, at 65.22 percent, while Storey County is on the other end of the spectrum at 19.04 percent.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.