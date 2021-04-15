County health officials closing mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Clark County public health officials have announced the May 5 closure of a mass vaccination site at Cashman Center.

People wait for 15 minutes after receiving a vaccine at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic as the Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District officials hold a media availability to provide program updates on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas.

A few people wait for 15 minutes after receiving a vaccine at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas.

People wait for 15 minutes after receiving a vaccine at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic as the Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District officials hold a media availability to provide program updates on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, center, with Chief Greg Cassell, left, and Dr. Fermin Leguen brief the media at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Medical personnel attend to a person waiting for 15 minutes after receiving a vaccine at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic as the Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District officials hold a media availability to provide program updates on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Chief Greg Cassell, Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Dr. Fermin Leguen brief the media at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic to provide program updates through Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From right) Dr. Fermin Leguen, Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Chief Greg Cassell brief the media at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic to provide program updates through Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick receives her second vaccine dose at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, left, receives her second vaccine dose from Impact health's Nicole Cleveland at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Las Vegas. Kirkpatrick was also briefing the media on program updates through Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County public health officials have announced the May 5 closure of a mass vaccination site at Cashman Center, where Thursday morning there were no lines and plentiful open appointments at the once teeming location.

Southern Nevada Health District’s Greg Cassell said personnel from the site would be shifted to smaller sites and to strike teams that can target harder-to-reach community members in the neighborhoods where they live.

Cassell said that some of the decline in numbers at the site, which can accommodate more than 7,000 daily appointments, could probably be attributed to concern over vaccine safety.

On Tuesday, federal regulators said they would be investigating extremely rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots in six women across the country who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One of the women is a Clark County teen.

State and local public health officials quickly followed regulators’ recommendation to suspend use of the vaccine pending the outcome of the investigation. The rare blood clots have not been reported in recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

On Tuesday, 7,700 vaccines were administered at Cashman of mostly second doses, Cassell said. On Thursday, just 2,000 appointments were scheduled, mostly for second doses, though Cassell expected to see an uptick on Saturday.

There are no current plans to close the county’s other mass public vaccination site at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

