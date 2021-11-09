New COVID-19 cases dip in Clark County as test positivity rate jumps

State officials are expected to update Nevada’s official mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but a jump in its test positivity rate pushed the county farther from exiting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s face mask mandate.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District showed 456 new cases and seven deaths during the preceding day, bringing county totals to 335,869 cases and 6,036 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average of 335 per day, which nonetheless decreased from the 341 reported on Monday. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities in the county was unchanged at three.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county increased by seven, to 516.

The county recorded a positive rate of 6.1 percent on test results for the disease, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, up from 5.9 percent on Monday. That translated to 8.8 percent using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s preferred 7-day rate, putting the county back into the “substantial” transmission rate category in the CDC’s four-tier rating system.

More concerning is the county’s case rate, which stood at 147.26 cases per 100,000 residents in the last CDC update, up from a low of 92.69 cases of the disease per 100,000 on Nov. 1. That places the county in the CDC’s “high” transmission risk category.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

For a county to exit the state mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces, it needs to record a case rate under 50 per 100,000 residents and a test positivity under 8 percent — both considered as posing a “moderate” risk of transmission — for two consecutive weeks.

State officials are expected to update Nevada’s official mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon.

All four key COVID-19 metrics for the county have been falling fairly steadily since mid- to late-August and are well below the levels seen during the summer surge of the disease in the state.

But some concerning signs have emerged since the beginning of November, with new cases and test positivity rate rising slightly.

The state, meanwhile, reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths during the preceding day. That brought totals for the Silver State to 445,879 cases and 7,778 deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average of new cases decreased to 509 per day from 526 on Tuesday. The two-week average for fatalities held steady at five per day.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the state’s two-week test positivity rate increased 0.3 percentage point to 7.0 percent, while the number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases rose to 703, six more than on Monday.

As of Tuesday’s report, state data show that 56.51 percent of Nevadans 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, compared to 55.78 percent in Clark County. That number fluctuates widely throughout the state.

Washoe County has the state’s highest vaccination rate, at 65.55 percent, while Storey County has the lowest at 20.09 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.