No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas

About 200 people gathered in south Las Vegas on Saturday morning as part of No Mask Nevada PAC's sixth demonstration protesting Gov. Steve Sisolak's mask mandate.

About 200 people gathered Saturday morning at a south Las Vegas intersection — with no masks in sight — armed with flags, signs and banners to protest what they said is a unconstitutional mandate from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

It was the sixth demonstration the No Mask Nevada PAC has organized to protest face mask restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, which as of Saturday had killed 1,027 people in Clark County and resulted in 56,010 people testing positive, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

While numerous protesters held signs supporting President Donald Trump, No Mask Nevada Chair Melissa Blundo said people from across the political spectrum support their cause. She said the rally was about the mask mandate, not the political divisiveness the pandemic has brought on.

“Talking about the pandemic, you can find statistics on one side or the other,” Blundo said. “So it’s irrelevant; our goal about our movement is that the mask is a choice, not a mandate.”

The organization originally organized the protest for Wednesday afternoon, but Blundo said she rescheduled it after hearing from a Metropolitan Police Department captain that Lt. Erik Lloyd’s funeral would be held the same day. Blundo said she rescheduled the protest so officers who would have observed it while on-duty could instead participate in Lloyd’s funeral procession.

Lloyd, who was the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund, died July 29 after contracting the coronavirus. At his funeral, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said that “today, the greatest threat to officers is unseen, unprovoked and deadly,” referring to the virus.

The protest on Saturday was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road. Within an hour, nearly 200 people had arrived.

At the start of the protest, two officers approached Blundo to ask her to place coolers and large poles attached to flags inside cars, due to a Clark County ordinance that bans metal or plastic pipes at protests that are more than 3/4 of an inch thick.

While Las Vegas passed an emergency ordinance banning some items from protests, including coolers, following anti-racism demonstrations, the ordinance does not apply to the intersection of Saturday’s protest, which was in unincorporated Clark County.

“This is the first we’ve heard of it,” Blundo said about the ordinance banning poles, later adding police had never asked demonstrators to remove items during past protests, and that officers have “all been very encouraging” about their demonstrations.

As of about 11:50 a.m., at least six protesters were seen with flags attached to large poles. Police at Black Lives Matter protests in Las Vegas have been seen asking demonstrators to remove coolers and wooden signs that could be used as shields.

At the protest on Saturday, 72-year-old Bill Henggdler walked through the crowd wearing a coffee filter on his nose, asking others if they wanted one.

“They do as much good as any other mask,” the Henderson resident said about the thin filter.

Henggdler said he believes data on the number of people who have died from the coronavirus has been inflated.

“This is political bull——,” he said. “COVID exists, but it’s not killing us.”

Colene Stevens of North Las Vegas also said she believes coronavirus data is inflated “to control people,” specifically calling out Democrats.

“I believe that the majority of this is a hoax,” Stevens said, holding a sign that read “Sheeple,” depicting a sheep wearing a surgical face mask.

As of Saturday, 1,197 people throughout all of Nevada have died from the virus, and 65,069 people have tested positive, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_nebwerg on Twitter.