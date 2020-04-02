Retired health care workers wanted amid coronavirus pandemic

In a statement, county Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said that retired doctors, nurses and other health care workers were “at the top of our list of needs.”

(Getty Images)

Clark County is reaching out to retired health care professionals to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, calling for volunteers to join through the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Nevada.

In a statement, county Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said retired doctors, nurses and other health care workers were “at the top of our list of needs” as the number of COVID-19 patients spike in the region and throughout the U.S.

“Our local health-care system is on the front lines of this crisis, and we want to be prepared to reinforce the ranks of these amazing professionals with others who have the expertise and qualifications to assist in providing care to those who need it,” Kirkpatrick said.

Retirees can sign up through the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers-Nevada at servnv.org.

A range of professionals may join through the registry: medics, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, mental health professionals, respiratory therapists and more.

