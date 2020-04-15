Sisolak, Clark County sued over right to marry in coronavirus era

Attorneys say Gov. Steve Sisolak and the county overreached by relegating the right to marry to a nonessential endeavor in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

One couple seeks to urgently get married as the groom-to-be stares down a quickly approaching visa expiration. An owner of three wedding chapels in Clark County cannot do business.

Attorneys representing both say Gov. Steve Sisolak and the county overreached by categorizing marriage businesses as nonessential in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and they now seek a court injunction to roll back that restriction.

In a complaint filed in county District Court this week, attorneys with Las Vegas-based firm Ben’s Law argued that the county Marriage License Bureau has made no accommodations for emergency issuances of marriage licenses and that the state could have employed a less restrictive order to fight the spread of the virus.

“A COVID-19 quarantine cannot usurp the power of God and the right of people to marry if the state requires a license for marriage to be valid,” reads the complaint filed Monday.

After Sisolak last month directed nonessential businesses to shut down, urging people to consider postponing their weddings, the county announced its Marriage License Bureau was closed indefinitely to limit potential coronavirus exposure. The governor has since issued stricter social distancing guidelines.

“There’s many, many reasons why we as a free society value the institution of marriage and so marriage is an essential act of humanity,” said attorney Yvette Chevalier, who referenced other clients not represented in this suit who seek to marry because of health insurance or pregnancy. “It just doesn’t seem right. It seems to be an overreaching of people’s freedom.”

So Chevalier and attorney Ben Lehavi are urging the courts to intervene on an issue they say violates constitutional rights, adding it would not be difficult for the county to devise a plan to issue licenses electronically and for officiants, such as ones employed by chapels, to preside over services without endangering public health.

Elle LLC., the company they represent in this lawsuit, owns the Little Neon Chapel, Fremont Wedding Chapel and Chapel of the Crystals.

The lawsuit alleges that earlier this month the Marriage License Bureau notified chapel owners and officiants that couples “who truly cannot wait” could be issued licenses with a civil ceremony at the window. The complaint argues that the inability for chapels to officiate those ceremonies is tantamount to a government taking.

The county did not respond to a message seeking to confirm whether civil ceremonies were occurring and declined to comment on pending litigation. A governor’s spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry by deadline.

