Valley leaders launch food delivery program for vulnerable families

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and community partners are expected to announce Monday a new pilot program where volunteer drivers deliver food to vulnerable families in an effort to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“Delivering with Dignity” was created “to bring high-quality meals directly to the most vulnerable families in the Las Vegas Valley, keeping them and the community safe by reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” a media advisory reads.

Kirkpatrick is expected to be joined by community leaders in launching the pilot program from the parking lot of Honey Salt Restaurant near Summerlin.

