Coronavirus spurs US to cancel ASEAN summit in Las Vegas

The U.S. is postponing the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations planned summit in Las Vegas amid fears of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives during the ASEAN-U.S. Summit on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, POOL)

“As the international community works together to defeat the novel coronavirus, the United States, in consultation with ASEAN partners, has made the difficult decision to postpone the ASEAN leaders meeting previously scheduled for mid-March. The United States values our relationships with the nations of this critical region, and looks forward to future meetings,” said a senior administration official.

