Emergencies declared in all Las Vegas Valley cities

City and county officials in all local jurisdictions have declared states of emergency to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, which grant local governments additional powers.

Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the stroke of Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s pen, the city of Las Vegas officially declared a state of emergency Tuesday, which acknowledged “substantial and imminent peril to life and property” in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration in the face of the pandemic follows similar calls by the state and other valley jurisdictions: Clark County, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Mesquite declared local emergencies on Sunday.

Although a joint statement from the governments at that time indicated that Las Vegas had also declared one, Goodman said she did not get a copy until hours later and had wanted to read it before signing.

By sounding the alarm, regional officials have set the table for exercising broad powers necessary to assist in the response to the spread of the virus, according to copies of declarations examined by the Review-Journal.

It includes use of discretion in enforcing ordinances and how money is spent; flexibility in staffing levels and assignments; and opening the door for help from the state and federal governments including funding.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email that the declaration allows the city to take money budgeted for other purposes and use it for the emergency. It also loosens procedures to buy supplies for emergencies.

Since Sunday, the city has purchased supplies for first responders and relaxed restrictions on delivery times so businesses can receive deliveries 24 hours a day.

North Las Vegas has also waived trucking restrictions to allow all-day deliveries.

City of Las Vegas and Clark County managers couldn’t be reached Tuesday to discuss steps they have taken in light of the declarations.

Declaration of Emergency – Signed 031720 by Tony Garcia on Scribd