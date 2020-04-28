75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Before coronavirus, lines were drawn between Sisolak, Goodman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2020 - 7:24 am
 
Updated April 28, 2020 - 7:29 am

During a March 15 conference call with local elected leaders, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was expressing concern to Michelle White, the chief of staff for Gov. Steve Sisolak, that closing schools would be detrimental to children’s supervision.

Instead, the politically independent mayor suggested, there should be someone assigned at every point of entry to take the temperature of students. In school, she said, they would be in a safe environment.

Then, the Democratic governor cut her off.

“The decision’s been made in consultation with our health districts and the school superintendents. This is a courtesy call I’m giving you guys 20 minutes before I announce it,” Sisolak said, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The schools are closing tomorrow morning.

The difference of opinion on how to handle schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is illustrative of the disagreement between the two over the response now: Goodman wants the state reopened while Sisolak, guided by public health experts, has rebuffed her and set the parameters to start gradually lifting restrictions, warning last week, “we’re not there yet.”

It is not the first time these current leaders of Nevada and its biggest city have clashed. But their past is rooted in far less consequential matters: namely ribbon-cuttings and proclamations.

‘Line in the sand’

When Sisolak was chairman of the powerful Clark County Commission from 2013 to 2019, Goodman’s penchant for performing official duties at the Las Vegas Strip set the tone for their rocky relationship, according to former political colleagues, who were asked to shed light on the history between the two leaders.

“I would say they didn’t get along,” former Commissioner Susan Brager said. “I just think they put a line in the sand and they both need to stay there. It would be crises like this that would bring that line out again.”

Goodman on Monday acknowledged that she had gotten word to stay clear of county media events during Sisolak’s tenure, but she denied any personal rift.

“If he walked in the door, even though he has forbidden us from getting within six feet, automatically I would get up and give him a hug,” she said, adding that she could only speak for herself: “This is just me. I have great affection for him. I always have. And whether people think that’s (not true) … it’s genuine.”

Through a spokesperson, Sisolak declined to comment for this story.

Ground war

To be clear, former commissioners and Las Vegas City Council members do not believe that old tensions between Sisolak and Goodman factor into how the two leaders have differently approached the coronavirus.

But they also said that discontent between the two strong-willed personalities can be traced to territorial lines often blurred in the public perception: The commission oversees the Las Vegas Strip in the unincorporated county and the city council has jurisdiction over Fremont Street, downtown and everything else within city limits.

The distinction, likely lost on most Americans, was reintroduced when Goodman appeared on national television last week to amplify her case about reopening the state and acknowledged she did not oversee the Strip.

“I think Steve would get frustrated with Carolyn because she would not realize, or chose to ignore, that the Strip was in the county, not in the city,” said former Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who ran against both in mayoral and gubernatorial races.

Goodman, whose election in 2011 succeeded the three-term tenure of her husband, Oscar, got into the habit of presenting resolutions or a key to the city to people connected to the Strip, Giunchigliani said, adding that it wasn’t exactly deemed kosher to do so without notifying the other jurisdiction.

“I think they were kind to each other without really liking each other,” she added, suggesting that maybe Carolyn Goodman’s actions were a continuation of her husband’s administration, “because Carolyn was used to Oscar doing things that way so that is what she saw.”

The former lawmakers said existing long-term issues between the county and city, including how to tackle homelessness and attempts by the city to annex county territory, should also not be discounted when exploring the governor and mayor’s relationship.

Former City Councilman Bob Coffin said there likely is some static between them just “by virtue of being the leaders of those two organizations at the time.”

‘Festering sore’

But the de facto role of the Las Vegas mayor, seen by most as the face of the region without consideration of jurisdictional boundaries, often included attending casino openings or giving proclamations even outside city limits.

Former Commissioner Mary Beth Scow, who resigned in 2017 before finishing her second term, said it created friction when people invited the mayor to events on the Strip without knowing the distinction.

“It’s a function of the name and the common perception that the whole valley is ‘Las Vegas,’” said Coffin, who served three terms through 2019. “That is a festering sore.”

After Goodman made a series of controversial statements to CNN’s Anderson Cooper last week, Sisolak said he was compelled to assure audiences that she did not speak for Nevada or reflect the sentiment in Las Vegas, and he acknowledged the significance of the mayoral seat.

“I mean, the mayor of Las Vegas, the office, not the person, the office comes with a certain amount of credibility that’s associated with it,” he told the Review-Journal. “And people listen when the mayor of Las Vegas is mentioned.”

Tit for tat

Steve Ross, a three-term councilman between 2005 and 2017, said that mayoral presence did not appear to raise issues during the reign of Oscar Goodman, whose notoriously flamboyant style co-existed well with the humble leadership of former Commission Chairman Rory Reid, the son of ex-Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who left the commission in 2011.

The former commissioners agreed with that narrative.

Sisolak’s emergence on the commission brought upon a major shift, according to Ross, who also served as Carolyn Goodman’s right-hand man as mayor pro tem. He recalled the county introducing a “key to the Strip” bigger than the city’s to present to luminaries.

When Mountain Ridge Little League, the eventual U.S. champion, arrived at the county-owned McCarran International Airport in 2014, Ross and Carolyn Goodman greeted the young athletes in their plane, he recalled. The county had its own celebration, setting up an elaborate stage at the baggage claim terminal and it initially wasn’t going to let the mayor in, according to Ross.

Brager, who served for three terms to 2019, remembered being uninvited by a developer to a ribbon-cutting within city limits, even though it also was in her commission district, showing that the squabble went both ways.

Perception vs. reality

Carolyn Goodman, herself, expressed discontent after being disinvited to a Strip hotel party for Britney Spears in 2014; the county kept tabs on her appearances outside the city; she joked about moving the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign into city limits; and a county spokesman once referred to Sisolak as “Mayor of the Strip.”

Periodically, the county’s public information officers would send to the media a map, ostensibly to remind newer reporters to the valley where the jurisdictional lines of the city ended (at Sahara Avenue on the south) and where the county’s began.

The mayor said Monday she had not spoken to Sisolak since the briefing on school closures. But even as she pleas for a plan to reopen the state, “I can separate issues from personal relationships.”

“I’ve never had any ill feeling there, and how he is handling this, that is not even my comment to make because he is in a very tough position,” she said.

To her, Sisolak is the same man she suggested run for governor two decades ago because of his physical presence and sensitivity. Any suggestion otherwise, she added, is just perception.

“It’s always been contentious,” Ross said. “That’s always been a contentious relationship and I don’t think that’s ever going to go away.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
2
Western states start some reopening while Nevada waits
Western states start some reopening while Nevada waits
3
Las Vegas oddsmaker makes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker makes line on 2020 presidential election
4
Trump: We’ve enough tests to reopen America
Trump: We’ve enough tests to reopen America
5
What’s ahead for union contracts under virus crisis — concessions or battles?
What’s ahead for union contracts under virus crisis — concessions or battles?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST