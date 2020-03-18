‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to reduce business shutdown
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday asked Gov. Steve Sisolak to significantly shorten 30-day-long statewide closures on nonessential businesses over concern for affected workers.
“I know we, and they, cannot survive any total shutdown of the economy for any length of time, beyond the immediate week or two,” Goodman said, speaking to the dais from the public comment podium.
“Please, governor, we need to be able to live our lives, support our families and, yes, keep Nevada strong together,” she said, reading from written remarks. “But we can’t do that if we are housebound, unable to work for such a lengthy time.”
