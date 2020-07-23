103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Las Vegas

Las Vegas council votes to expand Courtyard homeless center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2020 - 5:25 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2020 - 5:34 pm

Las Vegas City Council members voted Wednesday to spend more than $23 million on the expansion and construction of the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.

“This has been a longtime dream come true,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who added that she hopes the facility will be replicated countywide and statewide. “To come to this point, where we really have a scene for our veterans, for all the homeless community, a compassion and a beautiful future.”

The total cost of the Courtyard, a 24/7 one-stop shop where the homeless can sleep and access a range of services, is $26.2 million, city records show.

Construction will begin early next month and is expected to be complete in June 2022. City officials last year predicted the cost to be $15 million by city officials

City spokesman Jace Radke said that the cost increased again “as the city got more information and got further into the process of planning the project.”

During the Wednesday meeting, the City Council also allocated $4 million to waive rental fees for tenants of city buildings who haven’t been able to operate their businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic and to create a housing assistance program.

The housing assistance program would help pay rent or mortgages for up to three months for those at risk of becoming homeless due to COVID-19.

Another $2.1 million of federal coronavirus funding also was set aside for the homeless to build a temporary, tented pavilion with 28 seats and tables in the parking lot of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, across from the Courtyard, at the intersection of Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The facility is intended to be a socially distant haven for the homeless to eat a sit-down meal. Once open, it’ll mark the first time the homeless will have that opportunity since March 17, when Catholic Charities shut down its dining hall to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It also will provide a day center to protect the homeless from extreme weather conditions and include security, portable restrooms and handwashing stations.

The Courtyard construction, slated to begin in early August and to be completed in June 2022, will be built by CORE Construction.

The expansion will include the building of a day center with movable walls and a two-story intake administration building with showers, toilets and laundry facilities.

It will also include a new guest services building and an outdoor, shaded sleeping area for 500 with fixtures for cooling and heating.

A federally certified health center also will be built onsite to provide medical, mental health and addiction services.

The Courtyard project is largely funded through $20.8 million in community development block grants, as well as Medicaid reimbursement funds. The city sold $26 million in federal tax credits, part of which will pay for the remainder of the cost, Bill Arent, director of economic and urban development, told council members.

Of the tax credit funds, there will be a surplus of nearly $76,000 for operational costs over seven years, and the city hopes to continue to raise money for operations through donations with the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said the Courtyard was just “a piece of the puzzle.”

“It takes a regional approach for all of us to tackle (homelessness),” she said. “But we’re still trying to hammer away and complete the puzzle.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Nevada ties daily record with 28 more reported COVID-19 deaths
Nevada ties daily record with 28 more reported COVID-19 deaths
3
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus after reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus after reported warning from White House
4
Fines for 2 businesses not following COVID-19 safety rules
Fines for 2 businesses not following COVID-19 safety rules
5
State reports 28 COVID-19 deaths — most reported in 1 day
State reports 28 COVID-19 deaths — most reported in 1 day
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More