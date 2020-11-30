Las Vegas councilwoman tests positive for COVID-19

Victoria Seaman said Monday she was doing “much better” and remained in self-quarantine at home.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman speaks to President Donald Trump and the Latinos for Trump roundtable at Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman tested positive for COVID-19, but the city lawmaker said Monday she was doing “much better” and remained in self-quarantine at home.

Seaman said she was diagnosed on Wednesday after seeking a test upon feeling ill and also having been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

She said she started isolating at home even prior to receiving confirmation that she had contracted the virus because she was experiencing flu-like symptoms and had lost her senses of taste and smell — a known symptom of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m doing much better, so should be out of quarantine in three or four days,” Seaman, who noted she has no underlying health conditions, said in a brief phone interview.

She publicly disclosed her positive test in a tweet on Friday, thanking people for their concern and announcing that she was resting at home and following all medical protocols.

“I am feeling better already and look forward to a full recovery,” she wrote.

Seaman attended the City Council meeting on Nov. 18, a week before her diagnosis, but she said she had not been into City Hall for several days prior to the positive test.

City spokesman Jace Radke said the city has precautions in place whenever a city employee tests positive for COVID-19, including disinfecting any areas that the employee may have been in and also notifying any employee with whom they might have come into close contact.

Prior to feeling ill and testing positive, Seaman said there had been a person at her home who appeared to be sick but who conveyed to Seaman that they had allergies. The individual later was diagnosed with COVID-19, which is how Seaman believes she contracted the virus.

Asked if she had any advice for constituents, Seaman urged anyone who feels “the slightest bit sick” to immediately get tested and not attempt to self-diagnose.

“I really think the best advice that I can give people is, if you are sick, stay at home until you test,” she said.

Seaman said she plans to call into the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

