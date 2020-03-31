Las Vegas will screen people attending City Council meeting

The city of Las Vegas will screen people who attend Wednesday’s City Council meeting for symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

People seeking to attend the Las Vegas City Council meeting in person Wednesday will be screened for symptoms of the novel coronavirus before entering City Hall, the city said Tuesday.

It’s just one precaution that officials are undertaking as they push on with government business to provide critical services, and it is a step that mirrors how they have been handling visitors with appointments at City Hall since closing public areas of city facilities two weeks ago.

Ceremonial items, which often draw people closely together for photographs, have been postponed Wednesday. Visitors must keep 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be made available.

But for those who wish to participate without physically coming to the meeting, the city has set up an email and online form to allow for public comment. The meeting will also be broadcast on the city’s government access television station, KCLV Channel 2, and at KCLV.tv/live.

The city remains the only government in the Las Vegas Valley not to cancel physical public meetings as others pivot to virtual sessions. Last week, City Manager Scott Adams indicated it was something the city would also pursue.

For those wishing to participate without attending, public comment can be sent via email at citycouncillive@lasvegasnevada.gov or online at lasvegasnevada.gov/councilcomment.

The meeting begins about 9 a.m.

