Clark County reports 13 COVID-19 deaths, bringing state toll to 59

The report by the Southern Nevada Health District came the morning after the state recorded a dozen new deaths, a number that likely included most of the county cases.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of deaths in Clark County attributed to COVID-19 jumped by 13 to 54 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus in Nevada to at least 59, according to data from public health agencies and counties.

The new report by the Southern Nevada Health District came the morning after the state reported a surge of a dozen deaths statewide.

Along with five deaths reported by authorities in Washoe and Elko counties, the new figure for Clark County raised the state death toll to at least 59,

The health district also reported a total of 1,734 COVID-19 cases in Clark County as of early Tuesday, up from 1,608, on Monday.

The new county numbers were released shortly after the state Health and Human Services Department reported 134 new cases overnight, for a total caseload of 2,087. With 18,639 others testing negative for the virus, that translates to an infection rate of just over 11 percent, a figure that is likely inflated because most tests are conducted on the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with other diagnosed cases.

Late on Monday, the state reported that the number of COVID-19 deaths has jumped by 12 to 58. That was the biggest one-day increase since Nevada reported its first death on March 16.

The state numbers did not specify where the deaths occurred and likely included most of the deaths reported Tuesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Gov. Steve Sisolak suggested in a post on Twitter Monday night that a reporting backlog could have delayed reporting some of the deaths.

“We are currently investigating whether all 12 of these deaths occurred today, or if there was a lag in timely reporting over the weekend. If so, I will work to make sure this is fixed,” he said.

