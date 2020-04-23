Clark County reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Nevada recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases overnight, pushing the total in the state to 4,208, according to data posted early Thursday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Another 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths from the disease were reported overnight in Clark County, according to data posted early Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The district posted the new data on its COVID-19 webpage, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 3,314.

The latest fatalities pushed the county death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 163. The jump in the daily deaths matched the highest single-day increase in the county, reported on April 6.

The number of new cases was lower than levels seen on Tuesday and Wednesday, but higher than those reported early in the week and last week.

The number of new cases was down from the 144 additional cases reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services, but higher than daily increases seen earlier in the week.

The agency also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, raising the total to 189.

The case total in the state was derived from tests on 34,749 people and represents an infection rate of just over 12 percent of those tested. That number likely overstates the infection rate, however, because people who are seriously ill or have had close contact with a diagnosed patient are more likely to be tested during the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.