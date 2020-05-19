Clark County sees 73 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as testing surges

Clark County recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths as the state reported a one-day record of tests for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

A UNLV medicine medical professional conducts a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Clark County recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths as the state reported a one-day record of tests for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to data posted Tuesday.

The new figures reported by the Southern Nevada Health District on its coronavirus webpage pushed the total cases in the county to 5,536 and the death toll to 304. The district did not immediately provide an updated number of estimated recoveries.

New cases were slightly below the average of 73 a day over the preceding week, while the number of deaths was above the average of just over five for the period.

Twenty-three additional hospitalizations also were reported in the day preceding the report. That ended a 10-day streak of declines in the hospitalization rate of those diagnosed with the disease in the county. That figure, including deaths, ticked slightly higher to 26.37 percent.

Public health experts say the hospitalization rate is a more accurate indicator of the trend of the outbreak in Clark County than new cases, because the raw number of cases is expected to climb as testing increases.

Earlier, Nevada recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases and one new death overnight, a surge fueled by a record number of tests for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The new cases bumped the total reported in the state to 7,046 and raised the death toll to 365.

Diagnosed patients were derived from tests on 87,555 people, resulting in an infection rate of 8.0 percent. Public health officials consider that rate, which has been declining for weeks, as a better indicator on the trend of the outbreak in the state than new cases, which fluctuate from day to day and climb on days when more tests are conducted.

That was the case on Monday, as labs in the state conducted a record 6,609 tests, eclipsing the previous one-day record of 6,500 tests reported Sunday on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

Interactive: Data on coronavirus impact on Nevada

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.