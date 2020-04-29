Clark County sees 98 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Clark County recorded 98 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data posted Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The new cases pushed the total reported cases for the county to 3,891, and the fatalities pushed the county toll to 196.

The number of new cases was the highest in four days and slightly above the average of 95 cases per day over the past week.

Deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus also have climbed by double digits the last two days after a three-day streak from Friday through Sunday with no new deaths reported.

Meanwhile, Nevada recorded 93 new COVID-19 cases overnight, below the average daily total over the last week, according to new state data.

That compares to a daily average of 117 new cases over the past week.

The new cases reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services pushed the total confirmed cases in the state to 4,898.

Total caseload for the state was derived from tests on 41,028 people, resulting in an infection rate of 11.94 percent. That figure is likely elevated as the seriously ill and people who have had direct contact with a diagnosed patient are more likely to be tested amid an ongoing shortage of testing supplies in the state.

