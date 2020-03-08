Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported

The Southern Nevada Health District has received a report of a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Clark County resident.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Health District’s investigation is in the preliminary stage, said Jennifer Sizemore, a spokeswoman for the health district. She added more information will be released Monday.

Nevada reported its first coronavirus case on Thursday, saying that a military veteran in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, had tested positive and was presumed to have COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

That was followed later the same day by a report in Washoe County that another man, also in his 50s, had tested positive for the virus.

Washoe County also reported a second presumptive positive case on Sunday.

Both cases are considered “presumptive positive” – meaning the patients are presumed to have the disease — until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms from infection by the coronavirus range from mild to severe, with some people developing pneumonia. The first two Nevada cases illustrate that, as the patient in Southern Nevada is in isolation at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas while the Northern Nevada man is self-quarantined at home and was in stable condition as of Friday, Washoe County Health District officials said.

