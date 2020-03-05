52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 8:08 am
 
Updated March 6, 2020 - 4:09 am

A second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Nevada was reported late Thursday in Washoe County, hours after the first was announced in Southern Nevada.

The state’s first presumptive case was announced by the Southern Nevada Health District, which said a man in his 50s who recently had traveled to Washington state and Texas was in isolation at a local hospital.

UPDATE: Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition

Late Thursday, Washoe County health officials reported a second positive case, a Reno man in his 50s who is linked to one of the cruise ships affected by the virus.

His condition is stable and he is self-isolating at home, the Washoe County Health District said in an advisory. But the man has a family member who is a student at Huffaker Elementary School in Reno.

UPDATE: Students at Reno school being tested for coronavirus

Health officials said they asked the school to close Friday out of an abundance of caution, and the district has informed parents of the closure. There are no confirmed cases at Huffaker Elementary. The county has scheduled a news briefing Friday morning.

“The Health District’s top priority right now is to investigate this case and identify close contacts,” Kevin Dick, district health officer for the Washoe County Health District, said in a statement. “Our staff is working with the school district to help ensure safety for students and faculty at Huffaker, as well as the community.”

The Reno man was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which remains in quarantine off the coast of San Francisco because of an outbreak with 3,500 passengers and crew. A Placer County, California, man who had traveled on the ship has died from the virus.

The Washoe man’s test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, the advisory said.

First case

In the Southern Nevada case, clinical specimens tested by the health district yielded a positive result Wednesday evening for the respiratory illness, health district officials said. The case still must be confirmed by the CDC, but officials estimated the accuracy of local tests at 95 percent. Confirmation is expected in the next day or two.

Despite the development, “the risk of transmission of coronavirus in Las Vegas and the country is low,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of the health district.

At a news briefing, health district representatives said public health officials would be reaching out to people who came into close contact with the patient to determine if they had been infected by the new coronavirus, which has spread around the globe from China.

Health officials declined to provide many details about the man or his condition, but said he had an underlying health condition and was tested for the coronavirus after he displayed lower respiratory symptoms.

Asked if the man’s current condition was life-threatening, Leguen said that it was “hard to say.”

Health officials said they were hoping for the “best outcome” for the patient.

Symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe. Although 80 percent of patients with documented cases have had mild symptoms, some people will develop pneumonia.

As of Thursday night, there had been 230 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., including 44 among passengers from the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship. Twelve patients have died in the U.S. — 10 in Washington state and one in Northern California.

Patient at VA hospital

A spokesman for the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas confirmed that the patient was a military veteran who was a patient there, had “presumptively tested positive” for COVID-19 and remains at the hospital.

“The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the veteran is being cared for in isolation by staff who are specially trained on the latest Centers for Disease Control treatment guidelines and utilizing personal protective equipment and infection control techniques,” said Charles Ramey, chief of public affairs for the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

“VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection,” Ramey said in the statement. “Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.”

Leguen said the patient has a child enrolled in school but did not name the school. He said the student was being kept out of school and monitored but had no apparent symptoms of the disease.

“We are working very closely with the school district on this, sharing information, and they already are aware of that,” Leguen said.

Health District officials declined to say whether the patient lived with the child or other individuals.

Recent travel

The Southern Nevada patient reported a recent travel history to Washington state, where person-to-person spread of the virus within the community is being reported, and Texas, which recently reported its first travel-associated case, the district said.

Kimberly Hertin, disease surveillance supervisor for the health district, said that the Clark County COVID-19 patient was not experiencing symptoms during his travel, which health officials confirmed was by plane. Health officials believe that the disease primarily is spread by airborne droplets from a patient’s sneeze or cough.

District officials said they could not provide the dates or further details of the man’s travel.

The health district is “gathering information from every source we can,” Hertin said. “That investigation is literally happening as we speak.”

Local testing

Leguen said his agency “just a few days ago” began to test for the virus. All testing for the coronavirus initially was done by the CDC, and more recently state and local laboratories have gained that capability. The health district has tested fewer than 10 patients, all of which except for the one have tested negative for the virus.

Leguen said the CDC updated criteria for who will be tested earlier this week. Previously, testing had been mostly limited to people who had been in close contact with a person with a confirmed case or who had recently traveled to the epicenter of the disease in China.

The CDC on Wednesday updated its guidance to state that “clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested.”

A physician now can order a test for the virus, and specimens are then sent to a public health laboratory, health authorities said.

Health district officials urged people concerned about their symptoms to contact their primary care provider. If they don’t have a primary care provider, “an individual can go to an urgent care or quick care clinic,” but should contact the clinic first, a spokeswoman said.

“A health care provider will do an assessment of the patient’s symptoms and history and consult with the health district regarding testing as well as coordinate with the health district,” the spokeswoman said.

A week ago, state health officials said that seven people in Nevada had been tested for COVID-19 at state and federal labs and that all of those results had come back negative. Since Feb. 11, the Nevada State Public Health Lab has had the capability to test for the virus. As of last week, it had the ability to test several hundred specimens and was expecting its capacity to grow in the coming weeks.

State officials last week estimated that about 200 people across the state were being monitored for the virus and had been asked to self-quarantine after returning from travel in China.

If a patient has COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and fever, “in most cases, these symptoms are going to be some other virus,” said Dr. Amy Stone, an assistant professor with Touro University Nevada in Henderson.

“If you have not been in contact with someone you know for sure has the virus, and you have not traveled to an area where there’s a high case rate — China, South Korea, Italy — then the likelihood that you have the coronavirus is very low,” said Stone, an immunologist who studies viruses.

Having one case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada, “does not mean that we’re going to get a large outbreak,” Stone said.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
2
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
3
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
4
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
5
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition - VIDEO
A Clark County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 remains in serious condition, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Confirmed coronavirus case in Southern Nevada - VIDEO
A man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas had been hospitalized in an isolation ward in a Las Vegas-area hospital. He is the first case of COVID-19 - coronavirus - in Southern Nevada, confirmed by the Southern Nevada Health District. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wildflowers at Lake Mead - VIDEO
The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is expecting an above-average year for wildflower blooms. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LDS Family Stores Supplies
Cory and Holly Steed as LDS church members are encouraged to store up food, water and supplies for n case of an emergency. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus scare has Costco shoppers stocking up - VIDEO
Shoppers at Costco stores in the Las Vegas Valley stocked up on bottled water on Monday, March 2. Some were heeding the advice to stock supplies as coronavirus spreads in the U.S. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Motel landlord investigation
The RJ Investigations team talks about the current investigation into the Alpine Motel landlord and other properties he owners that have seen a laundry list of issues. The Alpine Motel caught fire December 21, 2019 that killed six people
Local veteran served in three wars
Las Vegan John Shaw fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The veteran turned 95 in January, and remains with his wife of 64 years.
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed after vehicle hits tree in west Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the western valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus advice for Las Vegas: Be prepared, but don't panic - VIDEO
The message was “you need to be prepared,” Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada, recounted Wednesday, Feb. 26. 2020. Ford and other Southern Nevada health authorities stressed there is no need to panic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police and community partners work with homeless people - VIDEO
Media briefing about the impact of the MORE Team on the homeless community in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business - VIDEO
Multiple units have responded to a fire Wednesday at a North Las Vegas business. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force veteran builds model of famous ship - VIDEO
James "Jim" Twohig, who lives in Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas, has built a fabulous model of the U.S. "Brig" Niagara. It's the first model ship he's built and completed in his life. This is a famous ship in U.S. history. It was the flagship of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry in the famous battle of Lake Erie, in the War of 1812. The model will be shipped and displayed at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New requirements for Real ID - VIDEO
What you need to know about the Real ID and why it may be important for you to have one if you don't have a passport. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Major US 95 road project in downtown Las Vegas could cost $1B - VIDEO
The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to reconfigure a 4-mile portion of U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road at an estimated cost of $1 billion. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double amputee veteran climbs stairs at Strat - VIDEO
Travis Strong, who lost both of his legs by a bomb in Baghdad in 2006, climbed 108 levels and 1,455 stairs at the Strat. The event brought 1,000 climbers out to raise money for the American Lung Association in Nevada.
Why does the vote count take so long?
RJ political reporter Rory Appleton discusses the vote counting process and why it takes so long.
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
President Trump speaks to the graduates of the Hope for Prisoners program in Las Vegas - VIDEO
President Donald Trump, along with the founder/CEO of Hope for Prisoners, John Ponder, and Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials, spoke to the graduates of the program, encouraging them to get back into society to be successful, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (James Schaeffer and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidates go after Michael Bloomberg
Tonight’s 2020 Democratic Debate was a full-blown attack on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Candidates attacked his past policies, his record with stop and frisk and his billionaire status garnishing him a spot on the presidential trail, all while defending their own policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pigeons wearing MAGA hats in Las Vegas - VIDEO
A flock of pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and one sporting a Donald Trump hairdo invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday, following their release by an anonymous group: P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United to Interfere Now). (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senator Amy Klobuchar Interview with RJ Editorial Board
Sen. Klobuchar speaks with the Las Vegas Review Journal Editorial Board regarding key points to her campaign strategies for Nevada and for the country.
North Las Vegas school holds vigil for 2 children hit by pickup - VIDEO
Dozens of parents and students took part in a candlelight vigil at a North Las Vegas school Saturday night on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at a nearby crosswalk. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Washoe County medical examiner’s office (washoecounty.us/coroner/)
Reno family of 4 ID’d in murder-suicide
By / RJ

The Washoe County medical examiner’s office Thursday identified a family of four as the victims in an apparent murder-suicide discovered Wednesday in a quiet Reno neighborhood.