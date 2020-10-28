COVID-19 response director: ‘We are trending upward’

“We’re the 22nd highest state reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents,” the governor said on Twitter.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference announcing a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofits in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada is in the “Red Zone” for COVID-19 cases, according to a White House report, Gov. Steve Sisolak said during Wednesday’s response update.

“We’re the 22nd highest state reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents,” the governor said on Twitter.

COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said, “We are in an upward trend.”

Julia Peek, the deputy administrator in the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, is also providing information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.