COVID-19 vaccines being delivered after severe weather caused delays

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses bound for Nevada but delayed by severe weather last week are now being delivered, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday on Twitter.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses bound for Nevada but delayed by severe weather last week are now being delivered, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday on Twitter.

Sisolak said weather across the country had delayed the shipment of more than 46,000 doses of vaccine. He said the state immunization team at the Department of Health and Human Services worked with federal and local officials to keep track of the doses.

“When we weren’t sure of how/when doses would get to NV, we spoke to some of our great private partners who immediately offered resources to assist — including the use of private planes,” Sisolak posted on Twitter.

He said if that measure had become necessary and was approved by federal officials, Nevada was ready to send the planes to pick up doses.

Ultimately, the state did not need the help, he said.

Last week’s delay means state and local officials will be working overtime this week to deliver doses, he said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.