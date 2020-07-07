109°F
Nevada

Deep cuts, possible tax increases on tap for special session

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2020 - 5:26 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak is not ruling out possible tax increases during the upcoming special legislative session as a way to address the current year’s budget hole that is projected to exceed $1.2 billion.

But such moves, if enacted, would be “short-term, stop gap measures” that would sustain critical public services amid the current financial emergency,” according to a report released by Sisolak’s office Monday afternoon that details the dire financial straits the state is facing as well as Sisolak’s proposed moves to balance the budget.

The governor also ruled out any consideration for new taxes or revenue sources for the special session, which is scheduled to begin in Carson City on Wednesday.

Sisolak’s plan includes massively steep cuts to state agencies that total upwards of $549 million, cuts of nearly $170 million to the state’s K-12 budget, furloughs for all state and higher education employees, and eliminating or reducing one-time infusions of money to several state programs.

“None of us could have predicted a pandemic of this magnitude and the global economic crisis that has followed. The world looks incredibly different since I first approved our State’s biennial budget back in June 2019,” Sisolak said in a statement included in the announcement. “The difficult fiscal decisions for Fiscal Year 2021 now lay ahead of us. My proposal preserves as much funding as possible for our most essential priorities: health, education and the state workforce, so they are able to continue providing the vital services on which Nevadans rely. ”

The report says that while the governor’s proposal balances the budget without any additional revenue, “the necessary reductions are deep and significant and will negatively impact the State and those it serves in this fiscal year, especially in the areas of healthcare and education.”

Sisolak determined that due to time constraints involved with setting up new taxes, they would not be viable, according to the report. But it says any increases in existing taxes passed during the special session would be a temporary bandage to keep important services afloat until lawmakers convene for their regular session next February.

“Without confirmation that federal assistance will be provided to states to help address budget shortfalls, the Governor explored and evaluated revenue options that could reduce the need for cuts, understanding that any options during an unplanned special session would be short term, stop-gap measures to help sustain critical public services until the legislature reconvenes in a regular session in 2021,” the report said.

In Nevada, any tax increase requires a two-thirds vote by both houses of the Legislature. Democrats hold a supermajority in the Assembly and could pass it without a single Republican vote. The Senate, however, would be a different question, as Democrats would need at least one Republican vote in order to pass any tax increases.

The governor’s plan would cut $156 million from K-12 funding, as well as $10 million from the Department of Education’s budget. But the plan would keep the state’s Distributive Schools Account — which directly funds school districts and charter schools for public education — whole. That means that the budget cuts would not impact Nevada’s basic per pupil funding of $6,288.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

THE LATEST
