Don’t post vaccine cards on social media, Nevada attorney general warns

The state is warning Nevadans about scammers trying to sell fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Jackson Memorial hospital, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said on a Monday conference call that people should refrain from posting photos of their vaccination cards on social media platforms.

“I know you’re excited, but be aware that if you post your vaccine card, you’re also posting information that compromises your identity,” he said. “Even the place where you were vaccinated should be kept private, particularly on social media platforms.”

Ford said that situations will be looked at on a case-by-case basis, and it isn’t clear exactly what criminal charges someone could face if found to be selling fake vaccine cards. He urged Nevadans to remove any photos of their vaccination cards that are available on social media and instead post something less identifying, like a photo of a band-aid on the arm.

It’s not always clear how to distinguish between a real card and a fake one, Ford said.

“These scammers, they’re smart,” he said. “And they’re copying the CDC logos. It may be difficult at first, but we will endeavor as much as we can to root out those fraudulent cards.”

