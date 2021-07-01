First Nevada cases of ‘delta plus’ variant detected in Clark County

The three cases of a mutant version of the highly contagious delta variant were detected during genetic sequencing of positive coronavirus tests at a state lab.

The first cases in Nevada of a coronavirus variant known as “delta plus,” the newest strain to worry health officials, have been identified in Clark County, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

Three cases of the variant, a mutant of the highly contagious delta variant that originated in India and has been sweeping across the globe, were identified through analysis of samples from positive COVID-19 tests collected June 15 in Clark County, according to a report this week.

So far, these are the only cases of delta plus that have been identified by the state lab through sequencing, where the order of a virus’ genetic code is analyzed, said Mark Pandori, director of the lab at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine.

“We haven’t seen any significant developments, like explosions, or any cases beyond those three yet,” he said.

Pandori said it is likely just a matter of time before delta plus, also referred to as AY.1, is categorized as a “variant of concern” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which already places the delta variant in this category with a few other strains.

“Because it’s really just the delta variant with an additional spike mutation that is seen in other variants of concern,” he said.

The spike protein is the mechanism by which the coronavirus virus attaches itself to and then enters cells, leading to infection. The mutation, referred to as a K417N, is also found in the beta variant of concern first identified in South Africa, according to the CDC.

It’s unknown whether the delta plus variant is more dangerous than the delta variant, which is highly transmissible and is thought to have a somewhat increased ability to infect people who have been vaccinated.

“One would hypothesize only that it is at least as infectious and … (has) the immune evasion capabilities of the delta variant,” Pandori said. “Whether or not it has any ability on top of that is not known.”

The delta strain now accounts for nearly half of Nevada’s cases analyzed by the lab in the past two weeks, indicating it is now the most widespread strain in the state. As of Thursday, Nevada had the highest rate in the country of new cases of the coronavirus.

Based on data for a two-week period ending June 19, the delta variant was estimated to be the second most prevalent strain nationwide, CDC representative Jade Fulce said in an email.

Fulce said she could not say how many cases of delta plus have been reported nationwide, noting that data on this variant is not aggregated separately from data on the delta variant.

CNN reported this week that about 200 cases of the delta plus variant had been reported in 11 countries, including the U.S.

