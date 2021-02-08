61°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada adds 548 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as positivity rate dips

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 11:20 am
 
Tasey Shaul, student nurse at Roseman University of Health Sciences, gets ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 548 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s COVID-19 website brought statewide totals to 284,590 cases and 4,522 deaths.

New cases fell below the two-week moving average of 756 cases per day. The state averaged 15 deaths per day for the same period.

Health officials say reporting over weekends can result in lower than average figures on Mondays. State experts often adjust the data later to better reflect the onset of illness or the date of death, so daily reports often don’t match the final totals for a given date.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s 14-day positivity rate, a key indicator that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to have the disease, continued to slide lower, with a reported rate of 15.5 percent. The rate has been steadily decreasing since peaking at 21.7 percent on Jan. 13.

The last time the positivity rate was at 15.5 percent was on Nov. 22, according to state data.

As of Monday’s report, 964 patients with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Nevada, a decrease of 34 patients from the previous day.

Meanwhile, officials in Clark County reported 444 new cases and one additional death, bringing county totals to 219,183 cases and 3,474 deaths. The county numbers are included in the statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

