Nevada adds nearly 2.6K new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2021 - 11:21 am
 
The North Las Vegas Fire DepartmentÕs emergency medical services coordinator Frank Simone, ...
The North Las Vegas Fire DepartmentÕs emergency medical services coordinator Frank Simone, left, administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada on Tuesday reported 2,593 new coronavirus cases and 46 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 252,842 COVID-19 cases and 3,546 deaths from the disease.

The moving 14-day average of daily reported cases decreased on Tuesday, dipping from 2,053 to 1,837, state data shows. The two-week average of daily deaths remained at 19.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, reached 21.3 percent, a 0.2-percentage-point increase from the previous day.

The rate has been climbing since the beginning of the month and is approaching the high mark of 21.7 percent reported on Dec. 15.

There were 2,320 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County on Tuesday, along with 37 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The updated figures posted to the county’s coronavirus website pushed the cumulative totals to 193,483 cases and 2,674 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

