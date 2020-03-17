Nevada courts suspending eviction proceedings to help community

A coalition of local advocacy organizations is also calling for a statewide moratorium on evictions and sweeps on the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak.

Update: Courts across Nevada are temporarily halting eviction proceedings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief judges in the Las Vegas and Henderson justice courts issued administrative orders on Tuesday, suspending proceedings for at least 30 days. North Las Vegas Justice Court planned to issue a similar order Wednesday, court administrator Terri March said.

“We’re stopping evictions as well,” March said.

The three courts serve the entire Las Vegas Valley. More than 36,000 eviction cases were filed in the courts last year, including more than 2,800 in March alone.

Reno Justice Court administrator James Conway said his court will likely adopt a new administrative order Wednesday, although he could not comment directly on whether it would affect evictions.

“The judge’s are reviewing the order that came out of Las Vegas Justice Court and considering similar measures,” he said.

The Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday suspended all eviction proceedings for at least the next 30 days, according to an administrative order obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The order says the change is necessary to protect the community amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus across Nevada.

“In light of what was going on in the world, it was an absolutely necessary thing,” said Lauren Pena, directing attorney for the Civil Law Self-Help Center in Las Vegas. “I think it will help people stay indoors and maintain their housing when they need housing the most.”

The order will prevent new eviction cases from being heard by the court and will suspend proceedings for ongoing cases, Pena said.

The Las Vegas Justice Court is responsible for all eviction cases in the city of Las Vegas and unincorporated parts of the Las Vegas Valley. More than 30,000 eviction cases were filed with the court last year — well more than half of all eviction cases filed in the state.

Chief Judge Suzan Baucum and Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Kristina Pickering co-signed the order Tuesday, one day after two advocacy groups — the Nevada Housing Rights Coalition and the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers — both requested a statewide moratorium on evictions.

Bailey Bortolin, policy director for the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers, said it is asking that tenants still be required to pay their rent, but that they could not be evicted for failing to do so until the moratorium was lifted.

Other states, including New York, have already placed statewide suspensions on eviction proceedings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s staff could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

A growing number of casino workers have faced layoffs in recent days as travel demand and Strip occupancy rates have dropped because of the coronavirus. The moratorium is supported by Culinary Local 226, which is the state’s largest union and represents about 60,000 workers in the gaming, hotel and food service industries.

Sisolak on Tuesday also announced a 30-day statewide closure of restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses.

The expected loss of income for many Nevadans has raised concerns among tenant advocates about a spike in evictions for nonpayment of rent. State law allows landlords to evict tenants in as little as 15 days if they miss a payment.

In addition to addressing evictions, the Nevada Housing Rights Coalition requested more resources be directed toward keeping homeless people safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

In letters sent to local government officials in Clark and Washoe counties, the coalition proposed that the state use emergency funding to house unsheltered people in vacant trailers and hotel and motel rooms. And it requested that the city of Las Vegas suspend its new camping ban on city streets and for no local governments to conduct homeless camp sweeps.

“People who might be feeling unwell should not feel as though they have to go to a crowded shelter under fear of citation or arrest,” said Emily Paulsen, executive director of the Nevada Homeless Alliance, which is part of the coalition. “Someone who is homeless and camping right now, that might be their only means to self quarantine.”

The Nevada Housing Rights Coalition members include the ACLU of Nevada, the Nevada Homeless Alliance and community and advocacy organizations from across the state.

The Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers is composed of five independent nonprofit legal service organizations that aid and represent low-income Nevadans.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861.