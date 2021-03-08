Nevada COVID-19 metrics below average; positivity rate unchanged

The updated numbers from the state health department brought Nevada’s cumulative totals to 296,393 cases and 5,040 deaths.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 203 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative totals to 296,393 cases and 5,040 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate, a key disease indicator that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, was unchanged from the previous day at 6.5 percent, according to state data. Nevada’s positivity rate has been falling since mid-January, when it reached a peak of 21.6 percent.

New cases werel below the state’s 14-day moving average of 263 cases per day. Over the same period, Nevada has beens averaging six deaths per day.

According to data posted Monday, 801,215 total doses of vaccine have been administered in Nevada. About 282,000 vaccinations were reported as completed.

Meanwhile, in Clark County, officials reported 141 new cases, bringing the local cumulative total to 228,806 cases. The three deaths reported for the state Monday were from Clark County, pushing the local death toll to 3,934. Clark County’s tallies are included in statewide totals.

The county’s two-week positivity rate remained unchanged from the previous day at 7.1 percent.

