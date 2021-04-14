Nevada COVID-19 metrics remain at elevated levels over recent lows

Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics remained elevated compared to recent lows, with 395 new cases of the disease and 14 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data.

Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Madison Ginis extracts COVID-19 vaccines from vials at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics remained elevated compared to recent lows, with 395 new cases of the disease and 14 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

Data from the state Health and Human Services Department posted on its coronavirus website showed cumulative totals of 309,150 cases and 5,353 deaths in the state.

New cases and fatalities reported Wednesday were both well above the two-week moving averages of 236 cases and three deaths per day, the data showed. All the deaths occurred in Clark County.

The state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for the disease caused by the new coronavirus who are confirmed to be infected, continued its recent surge, rising 0.2 percentage points to 5.4 percent. It has been rising slowly since April 2, when it was at a recent low 4.2 percent.

The state reported 322 people hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, down 12 from the previous day but above the low levels recorded in late March, when the daily figures began inching higher.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 298 new COVID-19 cases an addition to the 14 deaths in Clark County.

That brought cumulative totals for the county to 238,853 cases and 4,198 deaths.

Those figures are reflected in the state totals.

