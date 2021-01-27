Nevada COVID positivity rate dips again

Nevada reported 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

Nursing student Ashley Prandecki gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada added 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

The new figures brought cumulative totals for the state to 273,873 cases and 4,134 deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District representatives discussed updated vaccine clinic information, data and more.

New cases were below the 14-day moving average of 1,144 cases daily but ended a two-day streak of reported cases below 1,000.

Newly reported deaths were well above the two-week moving average of 18 per day.

The state’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease caused by the new coronavirus, declined another three-tenths of a percentage point, to 18.6 percent.

That was the 14th straight day the rate has declined, according to the state data, which is sometimes adjusted after the fact to better reflect the onset of the illness.

Clark County on Wednesday reported 855 new coronavirus cases, along with 40 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Cumulative totals for the county rose to 210,581 cases and 3,164 deaths.

A previous version of this article contained an incorrect number for daily reported deaths and the state’s cumulative total of fatalities.

