Nevada DMV offices to reopen on June 15

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will reopen June 15 following a nearly three-month long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will reopen June 15 following a nearly three-month long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Department officials announced the opening date in a virtual news conference Monday. The reopening will mark the first time since March 17 that motorists will be allowed inside DMV locations to complete transactions.

Those who had a driver’s license renewal, a vehicle registration or any other time sensitive document that lapsed during the closure have a 90-day extension that begins June 15.

DMV officials recommend motorists take a three-step process upon returning. First they should go online and see if they can complete their transaction there. If not, they are asked to wait if possible, to let those with immediate needs complete their transactions in person first. Lastly, if they do require an immediate in-person visit, they should come prepared with all required documents and paperwork.

DMV locations across the state have been shut down since mid-March, leaving only services that could be carried out online or kiosks available for motorists.

During the first 30 days after reopening, the DMV will offer only services that directly affect a person’s ability to drive, the office announced last month.

Those transactions include driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements, driver’s license knowledge tests, original vehicle registration of recently purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration, vehicle movement permits and title transfers.

Renewals of documents that expired before March 16 also will be made a priority during the initial reopening date.

DMV staff will wear masks, and customers are urged to do so, as well.

Appointments will be available as DMV offices come back online, after officials initially announced they would not be available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.