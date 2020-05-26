91°F
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday

By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 26, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated May 26, 2020 - 9:07 pm

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday.

Included in Phase 2 is the reopening of gyms and fitness facilities, Sisolak said in a news release.

Bars that do not serve food will be able to reopen as well, with some restrictions.

Businesses that remain closed in Phase 2 include:

Adult entertainment establishments;

Brothels;

Nightclubs and day clubs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

